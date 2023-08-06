Security reviewed ahead of Independence Day in central Kashmir

The meeting was attended by SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, SP South Gaurav Sirwarkar, SP East among other officials.

The DIG took stock of the progress of the cases registered under these Acts. He gave directions regarding ensuring the quality of investigation and for ensuring that the cases are rigorously followed at the trial level. The DIG also insisted on close coordination between investigating officers, Prosecution Department and witnesses. He also stressed the use of technological advancements to ensure effective investigation and trial.