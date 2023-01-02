Security reviewed in Budgam ahead of Republic Day

Budgam, Jan 2: In order to review the overall security scenario of the district and in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem chaired a meeting at the Conference Hall of District Police Headquarters Budgam. Besides, targets and goals for 2023, disposal of pending UAPA cases, security of vulnerable persons and other aspects of policing including verification, disposal of NDPS, inquest proceedings, and other issues related to accountable policing were also discussed.
The meeting was attended by Addl. SP Budgam Gowhar Ahmed, DySP DAR DPL Budgam Owaise Rashid, SDPO Khansahib Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, SDPO Charar Shareef Salim Jehangir, DySP PC Budgam, DySP PC Chadoora, Probationary DySsP, all SHOs and In-charge Police Posts of district Budgam.
During the meeting, participating officers briefed SSP Budgam about the security scenario in their respective areas and the security measures being adopted to counter the challenges. SSP Budgam directed the participating officers to remain extra-vigilant, strengthen nakas/checkpoints, and generate actionable intelligence so that the nefarious designs of anti-national elements can be thwarted.
Security measures/preparations to be put in place in connection with forthcoming Republic Day-2023 celebrations were discussed in detail. SSP Budgam emphasized upon the officers to maintain synergy and better coordination with other forces working on the ground in order to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the district and peaceful event of 26 January. He further directed the officers to personally supervise the arrangements required in connection with the event.
During the meeting, SSP Budgam also sought reports from officers on pending UAPA cases, disposal of NDPS cases of their respective jurisdiction. Activities of terrorist associates and measures to control their activities were discussed in detail. Besides, methods to be adopted to enhance efficiency, transparency and accountability in different policing fronts were also discussed.