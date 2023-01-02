Security reviewed in Budgam ahead of Republic Day

Security measures/preparations to be put in place in connection with forthcoming Republic Day-2023 celebrations were discussed in detail. SSP Budgam emphasized upon the officers to maintain synergy and better coordination with other forces working on the ground in order to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the district and peaceful event of 26 January. He further directed the officers to personally supervise the arrangements required in connection with the event.

During the meeting, SSP Budgam also sought reports from officers on pending UAPA cases, disposal of NDPS cases of their respective jurisdiction. Activities of terrorist associates and measures to control their activities were discussed in detail. Besides, methods to be adopted to enhance efficiency, transparency and accountability in different policing fronts were also discussed.