Security reviewed in Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 21: Deputy Inspector General of Police SKR Anantnag Rayees Mohammad Bhat, visited district Kulgam and chaired a crime and security review meeting at conference hall DPL Kulgam.
The meeting was attended by SP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal-IPS, ASP Kulgam, DySP Hqrs Kulgam, DySP PC Kulgam, DySP PC Hatipora, DySP PC Mirbazar, DySP Telecom Kulgam, SHOs and Incharge PPs of Kulgam district.
DIG SKR Anantnag appreciated the efforts of Police for maintaining law & order in the district. During the meeting, he took stock of the overall security scenario, counter insurgencies and Crime review. He directed all the officers to give impetus to quality of investigation of UAPA/NDPS/ other crime.
He also laid stress on strengthening the police-public relations, service-oriented policing which will help in gaining the confidence and trust of general public.
He also stressed upon the officers particularly SHOs to work hard and ensure prompt disposal of the public grievances. He emphasised upon the officers to adopt professional approach while dealing with counter insurgency operations.
DIG SKR also briefed about the security measures/preparations put in place in connection with upcoming Republic Day-2023 celebrations. He briefed the officers to make all necessary and required arrangements for peaceful celebrations of the Republic Day event.
The meeting was concluded with the assurance from the participating officers that the directions imparted to them will be put up on ground level in letter and spirit.