Security scenario reviewed in Budgam

Budgam, Mar 15: Deputy Inspector General of Police CKR Srinagar Sujit Kumar today visited district Budgam and chaired a review meeting regarding security scenario, anti- militancy operations, law and order, anti-drug drive and other issues related to day-to-day policing at District Police Office Budgam.

During the meeting, DIG CKR took stock of the overall security situation of the district. He also held a threadbare discussion regarding the recent murder case and expressed his satisfaction on the investigation of the case. He directed the officers for successful culmination of the case on merits.

