Security situation in Jammu and Kashmir getting worse day by day: Omar

"Fights and tourism are not (signs of) normalcy. Normalcy is that there should be no fear and terror. Kashmiri Pandits should not run away. They are ready to leave their jobs. Is this normalcy?" he told reporters at his party's office here.

He said that Kashmiri Pandit employees met leaders of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) seeking justice. "PADG leaders went to Lieutenant Governor to ensure that they don't leave valley. It is not normalcy," he added.

Abdullah, replying to a question on the government's claim that normalcy has returned to Kashmir as there is a heavy rush of tourists and flights amid decrease in stone pelting, said that his government had also brought stone pelting under control several times.

"If an employee become target on his own seat in a busy office, or cop gets killed at home, if this is new face of normalcy, I cannot say anything," he added.

"We feel sorry that innocent people are being killed one after another. Minorities are being killed. Police persons are being killed. Civilians are getting killed in cross-firing and targeted killings," he said.

Taking a dig at the government over its claim that the situation would become normal after Article 370 was scrapped, he said, "Two-and-half years have passed, where is improvement in the situation? Targeted killings had stopped (in the past). I cannot remember when the circle of targeted killings took place last time. Today, people are not feeling secure in Kashmir."