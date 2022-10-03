Security stepped up across J&K ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit

A police official said that security has been beefed up across UT in general and particularly in the areas where Home Minister is scheduled to address rallies/public gatherings, news agency KNO reported. “There is a round the clock vigil at check points and their number has been increased to ensure smooth visit of the dignitary,” the official said.

He said that in Rajouri, where Shah is slated to address a mammoth gathering, check-points, and additional deployment of troops has been made to prevent any untoward incident.