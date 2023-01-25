Security tightened in Bandipora ahead of Republic Day

Bandipora, Jan 25: SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma conducted an extensive tour of Bandipora town on the eve of Republic Day on Wednesday.
Sharma along with ASP Bandipora, DySP Headquarters, and DySP Operation visited the main town of Bandipora and other busy marketplaces. SSP also reviewed security and deployment arrangements in connection with the Republic day celebrations. While talking to media men, SSP said that the “town was secured and that there was full-proof deployment” given the R-day.
He added that his team and other officers were “round the clock” engaged to address drug menace, stating that “there were big seizures off late.”