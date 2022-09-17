Secy Forests inspects Srinagar water bodies

Srinagar: Secretary Forest Narinder Singh Bali along with Assistant Conservator of Forests Soil and Water Conservation Department Srinagar Sheikh Shabir inspected various water bodies of Srinagar including Gilsar, Khushalsar, and Sarband sites on Saturday.
A statement issued here said that they attended a public darbar in the Dara area of Harwan in Srinagar which was attended by Sarpanches, Panches, and people from all walks of life, especially the Schedule Tribe population of the area.
It said that the people were sansitised about the role of the forests and the importance of conservation of water bodies.
The statement said that the demands put forth by the people were resolved on the spot and many Van Mitras came forward for the full cooperation of the environment and forests of the area.
It said that on-the-spot instructions were passed to the staff for identification of the area for the formation of a pasture closure in the area.