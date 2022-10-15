Secy HME releases GMC Srinagar's journal

Srinagar, Oct 15: Secretary to J&K Government, Health and Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar Saturday released the maiden issue of Journal of Integrative Medicine and Public Health (JIMPH), a peer review multi-disciplinary medical research journal published by the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar in presence of Principal and Dean GMC Srinagar Dr Samia Rashid and Professor and Head of the Department of Community Medicine GMC Srinagar Dr S Muhammad Salim Khan, who's editor-in-chief of the research journal.

A statement of GMC, Srinagar issued here said that the journal would be published six-monthly and would cater to the publishing needs of the scientists and researchers from diverse fields related to health.