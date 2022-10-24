Secy Tourism conducts Jan Abhiyan in Tangmarg

Tangmarg, Oct 24: As part of ongoing Jan Abhiyan programme, Secretary, Tourism, Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez today visited the Drung area of Tangmarg during which he interacted with various tourism stakeholders, PRIs, Youth Clubs of the area.

Interacting with various groups of tourism stakeholders, youth clubs and PRIs of the area, the Secretary Tourism appreciated the role played by the local population in the development of tourism and tourism related activities in the area.