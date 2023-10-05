SED appoints grievance redressal officer for specially-abled persons

Srinagar, Oct 5: The School Education Department (SED) has appointed a grievance redressal officer for specially-abled people and maintenance of register of complaints.
In a communication addressed to Principal Secretary SED Alok Kumar, the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has stated that the Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Jammu and Kashmir has been established with the mandate to act in a manner and to fast track the process to achieve all the objectives as enshrined in the RPwD Act, 2016.
The initiative is subsequently outlined in the Jammu and Kashmir Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2021 and the directorate was asked to appoint the grievance redressal officer for Persons with Disabilities and maintain the register of complaints as per RPwD Act 2016.
In this regard, Joint Director, Education (Central) Rouf Rehman has been appointed as the Grievance Redressal officer by the directorate.
The officer has been entrusted to maintain a register of complaints of persons with disabilities.
As per the communication, the officer has to maintain proper record including date of complaint, name of complainant and person enquiring the complaints and the place of incident.
The officer has to maintain record of the name of establishment or person against whom the complaint is made and also keep record of the gist of the complaints besides date of disposal by the Grievance Redressal Officer.