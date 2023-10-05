SED appoints grievance redressal officer for specially-abled persons

In this regard, Joint Director, Education (Central) Rouf Rehman has been appointed as the Grievance Redressal officer by the directorate.

The officer has been entrusted to maintain a register of complaints of persons with disabilities.

As per the communication, the officer has to maintain proper record including date of complaint, name of complainant and person enquiring the complaints and the place of incident.

The officer has to maintain record of the name of establishment or person against whom the complaint is made and also keep record of the gist of the complaints besides date of disposal by the Grievance Redressal Officer.