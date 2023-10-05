SED censures CEOs for failure to submit school time tables

Srinagar, Oct 5: The School Education Department (SED) has reprimanded all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) for their failure to submit the time table of the schools in their respective districts.
In a communication addressed to all Chief Education Officers (CEOs), the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tasaduq Hussain Mir has expressed his displeasure over the delay in completing the exercise and directed all the CEOs to complete the exercise in next five days.
Notably, the SED had sought the time table of all schools to bring transparency in the teaching-learning process and also keep a watch on the academic activities in the schools.
“But this office has not yet received any communication in this regard,” the DSEK communication reads.
The CEOs have been asked to instruct all the schools in their jurisdiction to communicate the time table to the directorate through Google link to be formulated at district level.
“The sample of the link is appended in the communication. The schools in your domain should be strictly instructed to fill in the link and upload their time table by or before October 10 of 2023 positively,” the communication reads.
Notably, to bring the improvement in the academic system, the SED earlier issued two separate orders that lecturers will take classes of 9th and 10th classes while the headmasters and Principals of high and higher secondary schools will teach at least two classes daily in their subject of interest.
“It is impressed upon Lecturers of the School Education Department to involve themselves in teaching at 9th and 10th level besides at the +2 level,” the SED order reads.
The order was issued with an aim to expose the students to qualified and experienced staff for competing at the various national level competitive exams.
The Principals and Headmasters were also directed to be part of the daily time table and teach at least two classes daily in their subject of interest.
“These instructions shall be strictly complied with and all the CEOs are directed to monitor the implementation of these instructions personally and submit reports in this regard on a monthly basis,” the order reads.
An official said the department has taken various steps to bring improvement in the academics in the schools by engaging the schools heads in the daily time table.
“This is the reason the department has sought the details of the time table of all the schools to ensure that the school heads take their classes and lecturers also teach students of class 9th and 10th besides their routine classes at senior secondary level,” the official said.