SED censures CEOs for failure to submit school time tables

In a communication addressed to all Chief Education Officers (CEOs), the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tasaduq Hussain Mir has expressed his displeasure over the delay in completing the exercise and directed all the CEOs to complete the exercise in next five days.

Notably, the SED had sought the time table of all schools to bring transparency in the teaching-learning process and also keep a watch on the academic activities in the schools.

“But this office has not yet received any communication in this regard,” the DSEK communication reads.