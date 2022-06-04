SED draws flak for issuing ‘flawed’ ATD-2022 of teachers

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has drawn flak for issuing a "flawed" list under Annual Transfer Drive (ATD)-2022 of teachers wherein teachers at the verge of retirement have been displaced, in violation of the existing transfer policy of the department.

On the other hand, the teachers having a mature stay of more than five years have not been displaced from their present place of postings.

The move has left the teaching community anguished who said the department consumed around half of the academic session in finalising the transfer list of the teachers which turned out to be a "flawed experiment."