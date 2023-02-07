SED fails to achieve 100% target of toilets for girls in schools

The findings of the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER)-2022 has revealed that only 53 percent of the schools in Jammu and Kashmir have a provision of separate usable toilet blocks for girl students. The findings have come to fore even as the J&K’s education department claims to promote girl education in the schools.

The survey has revealed that out of all the schools, around 23 percent of the schools completely lack the provision of having separate toilets for girls.