SED freezes Junior Assistant posts to utilise transition of RRETs as G-II, G-III teachers

The SED in an order has issued the district wise number vacant posts of Junior Assistants to be utilised for transition of RReTs as teacher Grade II and Grade III. An official said the revised posts were notified to rectify the errors which were reported in the list submitted in 2019 by the respective directorates.

Notably, in January 2019 the J&K government accorded sanction for creation of grade-II cadre of teachers in the school education department, with effect from September 2018. It also approved creation of 28,363 existing and anticipated vacant posts of General Line Teachers (GLTs) to the equivalent number of posts of grade-11 teachers. This was done to absorb the SSA teachers on substantive posts in the department in order to make them eligible for all service benefits like other state employees working in different government departments.