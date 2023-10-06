SED fumes as CEOs delay process for mutual transfer of regularised ReT teachers

Taking strong note of the delay, the SED has directed all the CEOs to furnish the details of such regularisedReTs who are eligible for mutual transfers. The SED in June initiated the process for mutual transfers of regularisedReTs across Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was taken after persistent demands of the regularisedReTs, particularly females who got married in other zones, districts, or some cases out of division post their appointment as ReTs in the department.

Taking a lenient view, the SED decided to order the transfer of theseregularisedReTs on mutual grounds for which the process was started in June this year.

The SED issued a notification in mid-June following which 209 applications were found fulfilling the criteria for mutual transfers as mentioned in the department notification.