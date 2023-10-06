SED fumes as CEOs delay process for mutual transfer of regularised ReT teachers

Srinagar, Oct 6: The authorities in the School Education Department (SED) are furious over the inordinate delay resorted by the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) in completing the process for mutual transfers of regularisedRehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers.
Taking strong note of the delay, the SED has directed all the CEOs to furnish the details of such regularisedReTs who are eligible for mutual transfers. The SED in June initiated the process for mutual transfers of regularisedReTs across Jammu and Kashmir.
The decision was taken after persistent demands of the regularisedReTs, particularly females who got married in other zones, districts, or some cases out of division post their appointment as ReTs in the department.
Taking a lenient view, the SED decided to order the transfer of theseregularisedReTs on mutual grounds for which the process was started in June this year.
The SED issued a notification in mid-June following which 209 applications were found fulfilling the criteria for mutual transfers as mentioned in the department notification.
However, more than three months have passed and the process is still going on due to the delay by CEOs in submitting the details of these teachers to the Administrative Department.
As per the official document, the SED in September had asked the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) to verify the genuineness of the applications and issue necessary orders for intra-district mutual transfers of the regularisedReTs.
“Further about the applications for inter-district and inter-division mutual transfers, it is requested to verify the service particulars of the applicants and forward the same to the administrative department along with recommendations for issuance of orders,” the notification read.
Following this, the CEOs were intimated to furnish the details of these teachers for further course of action.
However, the inordinate delay by CEOs has kept the entire process lingering leaving the regularisedReTs high and dry.
In a fresh communication, the DSEK has asked all the CEOs to treat the matter as “most urgent” and furnish the details of these teachers without any further delay.
“I am referring to this office communication No DSEK/Estt-III/B-Trs/Mutual transfer/023/10407 dated September 30, 2023, regarding the mutual transfer of regularisedReTs. The information as sought for is still awaited, despite lapse of considerable time, which may now be furnished expeditiously,” the notification reads.