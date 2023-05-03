SED gears up for its largest online transfer drive

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to J&K Government (Department of Education), said the exercise has been initiated to ensure that the data pertaining to the postings and tenure of employees of the department is accurate. “We are dealing with a huge manpower and the e-portal will ensure that we have up-to-date information about each and every employee and their postings. This is crucial for affecting transparency and efficiency in transfers,” he said.

He further said that transfer, place of posting and retention at a place of posting is the prerogative of the Government. “Many factors, which include the requirements of an educational institute, performance of the teacher, and their standing against other applicants for a posting, will be taken into consideration,” he said, adding that the process would be ‘scientific in approach’.