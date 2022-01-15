SED sacks 4 more teachers; 26 teachers terminated in 2 months

With this, the number of teachers sacked by SED during the last two months reached 26 including 13 who were sacked from the department in the last three days.

The termination orders have been issued by the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) according to the decision of the committee in terms of Article 113 of J&K Civil Services Rules (Volume I) of 1956 and Rule 30 (VII) of J&K CCA Rules 1956.