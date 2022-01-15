SED sacks 4 more teachers; 26 teachers terminated in 2 months

Srinagar, Jan 15: Continuing its termination spree, the School Education Department (SED) Saturday sacked four more teachers from their services for prolonged unauthorised absence from duty.
With this, the number of teachers sacked by SED during the last two months reached 26 including 13 who were sacked from the department in the last three days.
The termination orders have been issued by the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) according to the decision of the committee in terms of Article 113 of J&K Civil Services Rules (Volume I) of 1956 and Rule 30 (VII) of J&K CCA Rules 1956.
The teachers who have been terminated from their services in fresh orders include six from district Kupwara, three from Srinagar, and two from Baramulla besides one each from Ganderbal and Budgam district.
The list includes teachers who were appointed under the Prime Minister's package in the department.
As per the separate orders issued by the department, the teachers have been terminated from services for not resuming duties for a prolonged period after remaining unauthorisedly absent from duties.
The DSEK order said that the teachers applied for leave without pay and did not resume their duties after the expiry of the leave and remained unauthorisedly absent from their duties.
The order states that the concerned teachers were provided “enough opportunities” to resume their duties.
“But the teachers failed to avail the opportunity despite being served a show-cause notice by the directorate,” the order reads.
It states that the teachers in question responded to their notices which were found unsatisfactory and unsubstantiated.
“Remaining unauthorisedly absent from duties attracts action as warranted in terms of Article 128 of J&K Civil Services Rules (Volume I) of 1956,” the order reads.
Referring to the J&K Civil Services Act, the order said that the absence without leave or after the end of leave involves loss of appointment.
“The issue was placed before the designated committee to examine the case which recommended that action may be initiated in terms of Article 128 of J&K CSR Volume I of 1956 for remaining unauthorisedly absent from their legitimate duties,” the order reads.
According to the decision of the committee, the teachers have been removed from the service of the State in terms of Article 113 of J&K Civil Services Rules (Volume I) of 1956 and Rule 30 (VII) of J&K CCA Rules 1956, the order reads.
In the year 2021, 13 teachers were terminated by the SED for prolonged unauthorised absence from schools.