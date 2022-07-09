SED seeks halt on loitering of teachers in Civil Secretariat

Srinagar: The authorities at School Education Department (SED) have sought a halt on loitering of teachers, masters and lecturers in the Civil Secretariat noting that it hampers smooth work in the administrative department.
In this regard the administrative department has written to Senior Superintendent of Security, J&K, Srinagar stating that no teacher and master should be allowed to visit the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar without proper Permission or Pass from the department.
"It is to convey that the teachers, lecturers and other employees visit the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar on a daily basis which hampers the official business in the department. I am directed to request you to not allow any Teacher, Master for visit to Civil Secretariat, Srinagar without proper Permission or Pass from the department," the official communication reads.
The administrative department has observed that the teachers, masters and lecturers visit the civil secretariat usually with issues related to transfers and deployments on various grounds.
"It is not out of place to mention that the department has already provided various online facilities like ATD, Subject specific and issue specific email for redressal of these issues," the official document reads.
An official said the administrative department has taken a serious note of the teachers, masters and lecturers particularly the forum leaders who are always found roaming in various offices of the administrative department.
"Despite having an online facility for transfer and other issues, these teachers, masters and lecturers unnecessarily visit offices without any permission from the concerned DDO," he said.
He said the principal secretary SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh was available for teachers, masters and all other employees of the department on WhatsApp, twitter and also to respond to their emails.
"So it makes no sense to visit the secretariat daily unnecessarily," he said.
Notably, with the introduction of Annual Transfer Drive (ATD), the department has done away with the previous system of transfers of teaching staff in schools which involved human interference.
"Under ATD, the teacher, master and lecturer is asked his choice for his/her new posting and are posted according to their choices and availability of posts," the official said.