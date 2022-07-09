SED seeks halt on loitering of teachers in Civil Secretariat

The administrative department has observed that the teachers, masters and lecturers visit the civil secretariat usually with issues related to transfers and deployments on various grounds.

"It is not out of place to mention that the department has already provided various online facilities like ATD, Subject specific and issue specific email for redressal of these issues," the official document reads.

An official said the administrative department has taken a serious note of the teachers, masters and lecturers particularly the forum leaders who are always found roaming in various offices of the administrative department.

"Despite having an online facility for transfer and other issues, these teachers, masters and lecturers unnecessarily visit offices without any permission from the concerned DDO," he said.

He said the principal secretary SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh was available for teachers, masters and all other employees of the department on WhatsApp, twitter and also to respond to their emails.

"So it makes no sense to visit the secretariat daily unnecessarily," he said.