SED to go ahead with phase II of Annual Transfer Drive

In the meeting it was informed that around 510 masters from Jammu and 734 masters from Kashmir division will eligible for their transfers in Phase-II of the ATD.0

As per the minutes of the meeting, the principal secretary SED has directed that DSE Jammu and Kashmir will initiate Phase-II of ATD-2022 of masters and teachers by July 30 in consultation with NIC.

"The link will be available on the official website of the Administrative Department," read the minutes of the meeting.