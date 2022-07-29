SED to go ahead with phase II of Annual Transfer Drive

Srinagar, July 29: The School Education Department (SED) J&K has decided to go ahead with the phase-II of the Annual Transfer Drive (ATD)-2022 by July 30 and the transfers will be done by the respective directorates in consultation with NIC.
The decision was taken during a review meeting of ATD-2022 chaired by the Principal Secretary SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh on Friday through Video Conference.
The meeting was attended by Director School Education (DSE) Jammu and Kashmir division, Special Secretary SED, Additional Secretary SED, Deputy Secretary SED, Under Secretary (M) SED besides all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of Kashmir and Jammu division.
In the meeting it was informed that around 510 masters from Jammu and 734 masters from Kashmir division will eligible for their transfers in Phase-II of the ATD.0
As per the minutes of the meeting, the principal secretary SED has directed that DSE Jammu and Kashmir will initiate Phase-II of ATD-2022 of masters and teachers by July 30 in consultation with NIC.
"The link will be available on the official website of the Administrative Department," read the minutes of the meeting.