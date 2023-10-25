Sehrish Asgar honored by Gandhi Global Family

Baramulla, Oct 25: In a remarkable tribute to her exceptional contributions to public service, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla, was honoured today with the prestigious Dr Nirmala Deshpande Women Empowerment Award 2023 by the Gandhi Global Family.
The award ceremony celebrated Dr Sehrish’s tireless dedication and outstanding achievements in various domains of public service.
Dr Mohd Ayoub Matto, the coordinator of the Gandhi Global Family Kashmir, lauded Dr. Sehrish’s unwavering commitment to the betterment of society and the significant impact of her initiatives. He expressed heartfelt appreciation for her exemplary efforts in enhancing the lives of citizens across diverse areas.
On the occasion, Dr Sehrish expressed her profound gratitude to the Gandhi Global Family for this esteemed recognition. She commended the organisation for its relentless promotion of Gandhian principles and values, emphasising their enduring significance in today’s complex world.
Dr Sehrish dedicated this prestigious award to the countless individuals who have collaborated and supported her in the pursuit of creating a better society. She underscored the collective effort required to drive meaningful change and expressed her continued commitment to the welfare and empowerment of the community.