Seizure of bikes, Internet suspension not related to Amit Shah’s J&K visit: police

"Seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to #terror #violences. It has nothing to do with visit of the Hon’ble HM," IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

The police statement comes amid an alleged police crackdown on motorcycles and scooties particularly in Srinagar areas.



Amit Shah is scheduled to visit J&K from October 23-25.

There has been a spate of civilian killings in Kashmir in the past couple of weeks. The victims included several non-migrant workers as well.