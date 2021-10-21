Seizure of bikes, Internet suspension not related to Amit Shah’s J&K visit: police

Srinagar Oct 21: Police on Thursday said that seizing "some bikes" and shutting down internet of "some towers" in Kashmir was "purely related to terror violences" and had nothing to do with the upcoming visit of union Home Minister Amit Shah.
"Seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to #terror #violences. It has nothing to do with visit of the Hon’ble HM," IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.
The police statement comes amid an alleged police crackdown on motorcycles and scooties particularly in Srinagar areas.
Amit Shah is scheduled to visit J&K from October 23-25.
There has been a spate of civilian killings in Kashmir in the past couple of weeks. The victims included several non-migrant workers as well.