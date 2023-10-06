Selection Process of 60 Posts of Junior Division Civil Judge

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala, and Justice ManojMisra while dismissing the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the aggrieved candidates said: “We are not inclined to entertain the Special Leave Petition under Article 136 of the Constitution. The Special Leave Petition is accordingly dismissed.”

The SLP was mentioned out of turn by the aggrieved candidates before the bench headed by the Chief Justice in the morning.

The bench agreed to hear the petition after hearing the matters listed before it on Friday.