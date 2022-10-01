Self proclaimed journalist arrested on charges of rape, blackmailing: police

Srinagar Oct 1: Srinagar Police on Friday arrested a "self proclaimed journalist" on charges of rape and blackmail.
As per a police spokesman, the accused Nadeem Ahmed Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu S/o Mukhtar Ahmed Ganie R/o Qazibagh, Anantnag was arrested on a complaint received from a girl that the accused lured her through his whatsapp group made for people seeking help, forced her into a sexual relationship with himself after fraudently sedating herself in course of that help.
The victim also alleged that the accused took her objectionable pictures after sedating her and used these to blackmail her into forced sexual Intercourse many times.
The accused also took her gold ornaments in course of blackmailing her, police said. Pertinent to mention the lady was a student in an institution in central kashmir at the time of the occurrence of this crime.
A Case under FIR no 50/22 in sections 376,384,506 of IPC has been registered in Women PS Srinagar Distt.
Police said investigation is undergoing in the case to unearth more facts and some more allegations made by the victim in this case. Keeping in view the heinous nature of the crime, an SIT has been constituted headed by Owais Wani JKPS DySP Headquarters and comprising of Sleet Shah JKPS, DySP/PC, Khalida Parveen, SHO women PS and ASI Mohd Yousuf Shah as members, it added.