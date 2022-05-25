Self-styled journalist arrested for blackmailing doctors: Police

Kupwara: Police today said it arrested a self-styled journalist for blackmailing doctors here.

“The self-styled journalist identified as Naveed Ahmad Najar son of Mansoor Ahmad Najar a resident of Iqbal Colony, Baramulla was arrested while trying to extort money from doctors posted in Sub District Hospital Kupwara. The individual was arrested when a complaint was lodged by the doctors of SDH Kupwara to the effect that the self-styled journalist shot some videos of Incharge Medical Officer Ayush SDH, Kupwara inside the premises of SDH Kupwara and later started to harass him by demanding Rs two lakhs from him,” police said.