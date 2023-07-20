Self styled journalist arrested in Srinagar for terror funding: Police

In a tweet, Srinagar Police said that Malik received funds in his account made on fake identity.

"A self styled journalist Muzamil Zahoor Malik of Indergam Pattan arrested for terror funding. He received terror funds in his bank account made on forged documents/fake identity. FIR 20/2023 u/s 13,18,40 of UAPA & 120B,121,124,124A of IPC in Nowgam police station. Five accused already arrested, " they said.