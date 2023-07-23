Self-taught Bandipora man develops several innovative projects

Bandipora, July 23: Watapora, a town in north Kashmir’s Bandipora, is known for producing many eminent personalities, but one of them stands out with a distinctive nickname: “Newton”. For over six decades, this man has been driven by curiosity and creativity, making remarkable innovations in various fields.
Mohammad Ismail Mir, 63, has earned accolades and admiration for his inventions across the valley. A school dropout who built a radio station, Ismail got the name “Newton” from his school teacher, who was impressed by his innovative skills and his keen interest in Newton’s laws.
He amazed his villagers and classmates when he set up a radio station in his village in the 1970s. “I used to debate and discuss Newton’s laws in school, and then my teacher started calling me Newton. Since then, most people know me by this name,” says Ismail.
A self-taught electrician and engineer, Ismail’s fascination with electricity and mechanics began when he was 7 years old. He would spend hours in the attic, playing with the electric wires and other items that his grandfather, an electrician, had stored there. “I was curious about everything at home or outside. I always wondered how they worked.”
When he was 8 years old, he went to Srinagar with his father and saw a magazine at a shop. He asked the shopkeeper for it, but he said it was for engineering students and required a subscription. Ismail persisted and got the magazine, which was called “Electra”. “I couldn’t understand the text in depth, but I would study the diagrams and circuits and try them at home.”
As he grew older, Ismail had already developed a taste for books and ordered them from different states. He also worked as an electrician and mechanic to fund his education and books. He also had a strong passion for physics and would make or innovate different things at school. But his talents became an obstacle to pursuing higher studies. “I faced taunts and scolding from some teachers who restricted me from classes. I had a bad experience in ITI too, where the instructor was so annoyed that he erased all my records. There was one more Hindu friend of mine who also met the same fate,” Ismail recalls.
But Ismail didn’t give up his innovations, even as he made a living by working as an electrician and mechanic. One of his inventions was a brushless motor, which he made in 1983. “They are very common these days,” Ismail says. However, he didn’t get much recognition or support for his work; instead, his skills were exploited by some companies in the market. “One of the companies hired me as an ‘engineer’. They had offices in Srinagar, Baramulla, and South Kashmir.” Ismail says he earned a good amount of money, which he spent on his family and on buying parts for his innovations.
He also invented an electric and IR remote in the 1980s, when people around him had no idea about them. In 2010, he made a fully automated digital lantern. Ismail’s radio station had to be shut down within 15 days of its launch in 1978. It had a range of 3 kilometers and attracted the attention of security forces. “They considered it a security threat and asked me to close it down, so I complied,” Ismail says.
He says it was an AM radio, as FM radios were not available then. Ismail later started his own shop in Bandipora Market, but he never lost his love for innovation. Ismail thought it was time to take a break from business and innovations but the story had to continue.
By the time COVID struck, Ismail rose to the occasion. He felt the need to do his part, as ventilators and oxygen concentrators were in short supply for the patients suffering from the virus. He used his skills and resources to create a sanitiser dispenser based on the LDR, a disinfectant tunnel, and a ventilator. He also made an oxygen concentrator that drew attention and praise from different quarters. “Many people appreciated me and came to see my innovation for the concentrator. Even an NIT forum in Srinagar awarded me cash and certificates for the same. They also gifted me a laser, a 3D printer, and a router,” he says.
Ismail says he is currently working on multiple projects and has submitted nine innovations to the Science and Technology department. He also has some ongoing collaborations with NIT, where he has to work on three to four innovations. He was also inspired to innovate with Kangri (the firepot), which he did. “My version is multifunctional; it prevents spilling and also boils water,” he says.
Ismail is generous with his workshop and offers it to anyone who wants to innovate and bring their ideas to life. He says, “Ideas are what matter, and for those students who need help in making them a reality, my workstation is open all the time.” He also assures them that their ideas will be safe and not copied or stolen, which he says has happened to many, including him.