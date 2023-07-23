Self-taught Bandipora man develops several innovative projects

As he grew older, Ismail had already developed a taste for books and ordered them from different states. He also worked as an electrician and mechanic to fund his education and books. He also had a strong passion for physics and would make or innovate different things at school. But his talents became an obstacle to pursuing higher studies. “I faced taunts and scolding from some teachers who restricted me from classes. I had a bad experience in ITI too, where the instructor was so annoyed that he erased all my records. There was one more Hindu friend of mine who also met the same fate,” Ismail recalls.

But Ismail didn’t give up his innovations, even as he made a living by working as an electrician and mechanic. One of his inventions was a brushless motor, which he made in 1983. “They are very common these days,” Ismail says. However, he didn’t get much recognition or support for his work; instead, his skills were exploited by some companies in the market. “One of the companies hired me as an ‘engineer’. They had offices in Srinagar, Baramulla, and South Kashmir.” Ismail says he earned a good amount of money, which he spent on his family and on buying parts for his innovations.