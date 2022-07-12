Semi-decomposed body recovered from Sindh nullah in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Jul 12: An unidentified semi-decomposed body was recovered from Bajri nullah near Baltal area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district late last night, officials said on Tuesday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that some locals spotted the body floating in the nullah and informed the concerned police station immediately.
Later, a police team reached to the spot and retrieved the body.
The body was taken to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities and identity of the deceased was being ascertained.