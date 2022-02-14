'Semicolon Coding Club' organises ‘CODEVITA' at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 14: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar's 'Semicolon Coding Club' Monday organised a coding completion titled ‘CODEVITA' aiming to promote out of the box thinking, analytical thinking among students.
A statement of NIT issued here said that the event was held in a virtual mode in which more than 150 participants participated.
The competition was divided into two rounds including the aptitude round and the coding round.
The participants who qualified for the first round proceeded to the next and final round.
During the event, the participants were given twenty minutes for the aptitude round which consisted of 15 questions and one hour fifteen minutes to solve three coding problems.
In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Rakesh Sehgal said the event was aimed to enhance the knowledge of the participants and promote out-of-the-box thinking, analytical thinking among students.
Registrar NIT, Prof Kaiser Bukhari appreciated the organisers for organising an event on a relevant theme and stated that such topics are the need of the hour for the all-round development of the students.
Three winners were declared at the end of the competition; the first position was bagged by Vikram Kangotra, from Computer Science B Tech Ist year, the second position by Rahul Kumar, from Electronics and Communication B Tech III year and similarly third position was bagged by Navneet Khar from Information Technology.
Later the winners were awarded certificates.
The event was managed by Sanna Showkat, Ishika Gupta, Rishabh Kumar Gaud, and Kritika Sharma, 3rd-year B Tech undergraduates from NIT Srinagar.
On the occasion, Sanna Showkat said the questions of the event were designed to challenge the students and promote analytical thinking among participants.
The event was conducted with an aim to promote students to take up coding and make them ready for coding competitions for future placements, she said.
While a formal vote of thanks was presented by Ishika Gupta. She thanked all participants for making the event a grand success.