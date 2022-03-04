Seminar on cyber crime at Chhatral

According to a press note, to spread awareness Indian Army organised an awareness lecture on “Cyber Crime and Bank Fraud” at Chhatral. Large number of students from Chhatral and adjoining villages attended the lecture. During the lecture, the participants were made aware about various types of cyber and internet crimes prevalent in the era of information warfare and measures to prevent cyber crimes like hacking, ransom ware, espionage, financial theft, phishing activities and other internet related crimes.