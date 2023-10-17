Seminar on eradication of poverty held at IUST

During the seminar, Prof Santosh Mehrortra, a renowned Development Economist and Senior Fellow at the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library Research delivered his keynote speech on why human development should take precedence over economic growth. He also engaged with the audience and answered their questions.

The seminar featured a panel discussion on poverty eradication, with distinguished speakers including G A Qureshi (Former Director General, Directorate of Economics and Statistics), Prof A S Bhat (Former Dean of Social Sciences, IUST), Prof Mohamad Amin (I/C Director, Rinchen Shah Center for West Himalayan Cultures, IUST) and Dr. Asifa Mehraj Baba, all of whom brought extensive expertise in economics, social sciences, and regional cultures to the discourse.