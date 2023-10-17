Seminar on eradication of poverty held at IUST

Awantipora, Oct 17: The department of economics IUST Islamic University of Science and Technology organised a one-day seminar on the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. The event among others was attended by academics, experts, and students.
During the seminar, Prof Santosh Mehrortra, a renowned Development Economist and Senior Fellow at the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library Research delivered his keynote speech on why human development should take precedence over economic growth. He also engaged with the audience and answered their questions.
The seminar featured a panel discussion on poverty eradication, with distinguished speakers including G A Qureshi (Former Director General, Directorate of Economics and Statistics), Prof A S Bhat (Former Dean of Social Sciences, IUST), Prof Mohamad Amin (I/C Director, Rinchen Shah Center for West Himalayan Cultures, IUST) and Dr. Asifa Mehraj Baba, all of whom brought extensive expertise in economics, social sciences, and regional cultures to the discourse.
Speaking on the SDGs, Prof Manzoor Malik, Dean Academics Affairs, emphasised the interconnectedness of wealth disparity with other Sustainable Development Goals, such as education and hunger.
Prof Malik underscored the need for greater awareness of food wastage to address hunger-related issues. Dean of Research, Prof A H Moon also spoke on the occasion and said that poverty limits an individual’s opportunities and hampers his growth. He said that the great strides have been made in poverty eradication and continued focus on the matter would herald a lasting prosperity.