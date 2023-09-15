Seminar on Gandhi’s teaching of non-violence held at GDC Khansahib

The programme started with an inaugural address by the Principal of the college, Dr. Nargis Bano. In her address, she highlighted the relevance of Gandhism in contemporary times. She said, “Gandhiji was not an ordinary person. He overcame personal inhibitions and prejudices; fought bravely but through non-violent means against discrimination & injustice all through his life. He stood for justice, equality, fraternity and tolerance.”

Thereafter, an elaborate presentation was delivered by Dr. Sajad Padder, Assistant Professor of Political Science and NSS Programme Office. He spoke on nonviolence and truth both in theoretical and practical aspects.