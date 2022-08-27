Seminar on Interdisciplinary Science Research held at S.P College

The guest speaker for the event was Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Vaid, University of Jammu, and Vice Chairman of IEEE EDS Delhi Chapter.

Dr Vaid enlightened the audience about the various researches and how they could be used in interdisciplinary areas.

Dr Shah Jahan Wani, Coordinator Research Hub for Electronics, IT and Computer Sciences, also Head Dept of Electronics and Dean School of Engineering & Technology introduced the objective of the seminar.