Seminar on ‘Interfaith Dialogue and Communal Harmony’ begins at KU

Srinagar, Mar 8: A two-day seminar on ‘Interfaith Dialogue and Communal Harmony: Challenges and Prospects’ started at the University of Kashmir on Wednesday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the inaugural session of the national seminar, organised by Shah-I-Hamadan Institute of Islamic Studies (SHIIS).
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer congratulated the department for organising the seminar on a very important theme. She hoped that the two-day conference involving experts and area specialists will deliberate on varied aspects of the theme.
“Universities could be a robust platform for such deliberations that aim to reinforce the message of harmony,” she said.
Prof G N Khaki, Head SHIIS, welcomed the dignitaries and guests, and also outlined the significance of the seminar theme in the context of the Indian Sub-Continent. He focused on the necessity of multiculturalism fostering peace and the role of Islam in it.
Prof Rattan Lal Hangloo, former VC, Allahabad University, delivered the keynote address, emphasising the rich history of Kashmir in promoting interfaith tolerance from times immemorial. He stressed on the need for revisiting the medieval phases of Kashmir to arrive at a “balanced and unbiased conclusion”.