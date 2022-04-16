Seminar on Mehjoor held

Budgam, Apr 16: A one day seminar was held on the 70th death anniversary of famous Kashmiri poet, Mehjoor.
The seminar was organized on the theme ‘Different Dimensions of Mehjoor’s Poetry’ at GDC Khansahib, here.
Dr. Syed Tanvir Indrabi, Principal of the institution, in his inaugural address informed the audience that the poet had served in the Khansahib region as revenue official. Dr. Indrabi dwelt on the multitude of influences on Kashmir’s Wordsworth (Mehjoor) who revolutionized the traditional aspects of nazm and ghazal in the region.
He further said, “Famous poets of the sub-continent Rabindranath Tagore and Dr. Iqbal appreciated his works. Mehjoor remained passionate, optimistic and deeply imbued into the lap of nature while the sub-continent was engulfed in the tragedy of partition.”
Indrabi said, “Mehjoor laid emphasis on peace, harmony & prosperity and his writings reached a wider audience through the beautiful voice of Kashmiri singer Ghulam Hassan Sofi. Young students should take inspiration from the poet’s life and literary work”.
Dr. Shabir Ahmad, Assistant Professor of Kashmiri at the college, provided a detailed overview on Mehjoor’s life and poetry. Dr. Bashir Ahmad Dar (Gamgeen) threw light on the revolutionary aspects of Mehjoor’s life; a craving for socio-economic equality, welfare of peasants and communal harmony.Dr. Shabir Ahmad, Assistant Professor of Kashmiri at the college, provided a detailed overview on Mehjoor’s life and poetry. Dr. Bashir Ahmad Dar (Gamgeen) threw light on the revolutionary aspects of Mehjoor’s life; a craving for socio-economic equality, welfare of peasants and communal harmony.