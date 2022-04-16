Seminar on Mehjoor held

The seminar was organized on the theme ‘Different Dimensions of Mehjoor’s Poetry’ at GDC Khansahib, here.

Dr. Syed Tanvir Indrabi, Principal of the institution, in his inaugural address informed the audience that the poet had served in the Khansahib region as revenue official. Dr. Indrabi dwelt on the multitude of influences on Kashmir’s Wordsworth (Mehjoor) who revolutionized the traditional aspects of nazm and ghazal in the region.