Seminar on ‘Open Science, Open Access & IEEE Xplore’ held at KU

Srinagar, Sep 30: The Allama Iqbal Library University of Kashmir organised a national seminar on “Open Science, Open Access & IEEE Xplore.”
Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo inaugurated the seminar as chief guest.
Congratulating AIL for organising the important programme, Prof Nawchoo stressed on quality of research over quantity and urged the faculty to advise students on publishing a research article or two well before formally joining the research programmes.
Librarian AIL Prof Peerzada Irshad Ahmad Shah delivered the welcome address and also thanked the paper-presenters.
Prof Wajih A Alvi delivered the keynote address highlighting the genesis of the terms “Open Science” and “Open Access”. He also gave suggestions regarding publishing in the open access domain which has increased tremendously in the current scenario. Dr S M Imran, Sr Assistant Librarian, conducted proceedings of the inaugural session, during which certificates were distributed among best e-resource users of AIL. The awardees included Jehangir Ahmad Dar from Institute of Kashmir Studies, Ufaira Yaseen Shah and Bisma Bashir from Centre for Central Asian Studies.