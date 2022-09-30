Seminar on ‘Open Science, Open Access & IEEE Xplore’ held at KU

Librarian AIL Prof Peerzada Irshad Ahmad Shah delivered the welcome address and also thanked the paper-presenters.

Prof Wajih A Alvi delivered the keynote address highlighting the genesis of the terms “Open Science” and “Open Access”. He also gave suggestions regarding publishing in the open access domain which has increased tremendously in the current scenario. Dr S M Imran, Sr Assistant Librarian, conducted proceedings of the inaugural session, during which certificates were distributed among best e-resource users of AIL. The awardees included Jehangir Ahmad Dar from Institute of Kashmir Studies, Ufaira Yaseen Shah and Bisma Bashir from Centre for Central Asian Studies.