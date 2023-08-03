Seminar on responsibilities of students organised at GDC Shopian

“Investment in capital intensive industries alone does not result in the positive social and economic development of a country in the present knowledge-driven world, which is shrinking very fast into a global village. We have to invest in and create institutions that contribute to the multi-dimensional developmental needs of the society,” he said.

He said that the development of educational institutions is of great significance in the present Indian context, where the economy is preparing to take off to a higher destiny. "Higher education can play a vital role in this respect. So the development of quality institutions in the higher education sector in the country is a pertinent issue. "