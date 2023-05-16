Seminar on 'sexual harassment' held at GDC Kangan

Ganderbal, May 16: A seminar on ‘sexual harassment’ was held at Government degree college Kangan on Tuesday.
The seminar was organised by Degree College Kangan in collaboration with Ganderbal Police. Mudasir Ahmad Assistant Professor of Political Science and Waseem Yaseen Assistant Professor of Environmental Science delivered lectures on sexual harassment, its causes and its consequences in society. During the seminar, a threadbare discussion was conducted among the participants about the dreadful menace of rapidly growing sexual harassment.
At the outset of the programme, SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan delivered the lecture and highlighted the various issues related to sexual harassment. The participants, especially girls, were informed not to neglect any such incident, in case they fall prey to it.
During the lecture, SDPO Kangan encouraged the students to focus on their educational careers and avoid all anti-social social activities. Moreover, he emphasised on the fact that every citizen is responsible for the moral aspects of social setup and asked the participants to take responsibility and share any untoward immoral act with Police so that such elements of the society can be curbed effectively under relevant sections of law.