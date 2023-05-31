Seminar on sustainable ecotourism held

Ganderbal, May 31: The Department of Tourism Studies (DTS) in collaboration with the Departments of Botany and Students Welfare (DSW), organised a one-day seminar on “Ecotourism: A path towards sustainable future”, at varsity’s Tulmulla campus here on Wednesday. The programme was organised under the aegis of “Our Planet: Our Environment and Our Campus, Mass Mobilization On Mission LiFE”.
Addressing the participants, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, stressed the enforcement of the ecotourism practices on ground and the implementation of the policies.