Seminar on town planning, building bye-laws organised

He further said that a formidable collaboration is to be established between academic institutions and the industrial/field practices. Moreover, job-oriented courses are not only to be taught in colleges but the placement of the pass-outs is to be sought both in government as well as the private sector. “All municipal Corporations, Committees and Councils require qualified practitioners in the field of town planning and architecture to boost planned development.”

A lively panel discussion featured experts from academia and industry who engaged in an interactive discourse on the challenges and opportunities in town planning and building bylaws. Attendees had the chance to ask questions and gain valuable insights.

Er Imtiaz Shaw Principal, Govt. Polytechnic College Baramulla facilitated the seminar that encouraged intellectual exchange and the promotion of knowledge. Ar. Tahir Amin Wani HOD Architecture, Er. Parvaiz Ah. Bhat HOD and other senior faculty members attended and organised the event.

This seminar was a testament to “our commitment to providing a platform for the dissemination of ideas and the advancement of the architectural and urban planning fields.”