Seminar on town planning, building bye-laws organised

Baramulla, Oct 18: Govt Polytechnic College Baramulla organised a highly informative and engaging seminar on “Town Planning and Building Bylaws and its impact on Urban Development” today.
The event brought together students, faculty members, and professionals from the fields of architecture, town planning, and construction to discuss and explore the latest developments in the
Town planning and building regulations.
The seminar featured a distinguished panel of experts who shared their knowledge and insights on various aspects of town planning and building bylaws. The event was aimed at enhancing the understanding of current practices, regulations, and innovations in the field, and it proved to be a valuable platform for networking and knowledge sharing.
Ghulam Hassan Mir, Joint Commissioner Planning, Srinagar Municipal Corporation was the keynote speaker for the seminar. He emphasised the significance of effective town planning and building
By-laws in creating sustainable and liveable communities. Mir gave stress on responsible stake holding, wherein citizens hold the ground by not raising illegal constructions, deviations and encroachments.
“The illegal constructions, deviations/violation and encroachments put extra-burden on physical /social urban infrastructure and even on soft infrastructure like government. Environmental sustainability is the key issue in urban development.”
He further said that a formidable collaboration is to be established between academic institutions and the industrial/field practices. Moreover, job-oriented courses are not only to be taught in colleges but the placement of the pass-outs is to be sought both in government as well as the private sector. “All municipal Corporations, Committees and Councils require qualified practitioners in the field of town planning and architecture to boost planned development.”
A lively panel discussion featured experts from academia and industry who engaged in an interactive discourse on the challenges and opportunities in town planning and building bylaws. Attendees had the chance to ask questions and gain valuable insights.
Er Imtiaz Shaw Principal, Govt. Polytechnic College Baramulla facilitated the seminar that encouraged intellectual exchange and the promotion of knowledge. Ar. Tahir Amin Wani HOD Architecture, Er. Parvaiz Ah. Bhat HOD and other senior faculty members attended and organised the event.
This seminar was a testament to “our commitment to providing a platform for the dissemination of ideas and the advancement of the architectural and urban planning fields.”