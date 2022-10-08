Seminar on ‘Women, Children & Laws’ held at CUK

Chairperson Department of Law, Punjab University, Prof. Devinder Singh, who was guest of honour, highlighted the loopholes of free and compulsory education and suggested many changes in order to make Article 21-A a reality. He recommended that the JNV model of education must be adopted at tehsil level as well, so that children will grow along with their mentors.

Dr. Aditi Sharma, Associate Prof, UILS, PU, raised concern for the health and reproductive choice of women. She referred to many laws including Article 12 of the convention and elimination of discrimination against women, where various protections are granted to a pregnant women related to her health.