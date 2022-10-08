Seminar on ‘Women, Children & Laws’ held at CUK

Ganderbal, Oct 8: Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a national seminar on "Women, Children & Laws: A Discourse".
In his address, Dean, SLS, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir highlighted the issue of gender justice in the light of various constitutional provisions and interpretations received by the Courts from time to time. He said that in NEP 2020, value based education has been given a thrust and opined that law is not the solution to all issues, but “we can address a social issue socially by changing our mind-set.”
Chairperson Department of Law, Punjab University, Prof. Devinder Singh, who was guest of honour, highlighted the loopholes of free and compulsory education and suggested many changes in order to make Article 21-A a reality. He recommended that the JNV model of education must be adopted at tehsil level as well, so that children will grow along with their mentors.
Dr. Aditi Sharma, Associate Prof, UILS, PU, raised concern for the health and reproductive choice of women. She referred to many laws including Article 12 of the convention and elimination of discrimination against women, where various protections are granted to a pregnant women related to her health.
Dr. Babita Devi Pathania, Associate Prof, Deptt of Law, PU raised the issue of sexual harassment of women at workplace and termed it as an impediment in developing one's personality. She suggested that laws related to sexual harassment at workplace must be implemented in letter and spirit.
Asst Prof. Dr. Mudasir Bhat, conducted the programme while as Deptt coordinator, Mr. Bilal Ahmad Ganai, proposed the vote of thanks. The event was attended by the faculty and students.