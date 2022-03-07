Senior advocate Javed Kawoosa passes away; demise widely condoled

“JKHCBA Srinagar breaks this sad news with broken heart that senior LAWYER J A Kawoosa passed away tonight after a brief spell of ailment. All the members of the Bar and bench are deeply grieved and shocked,” read the statement.

The Bar Association has decided to suspend the work today as a mark of respect to the deceased. “All the Lawyers of JKHCBA and Honble judges are accordingly informed. Condolence meeting is [being] held in the afternoon today in the conference hall at high Court,” added the spokesman.