Senior advocate Javed Kawoosa passes away; demise widely condoled

Srinagar, March 07: Senior advocate Javed Ahmad Kawoosa passed away last night after a brief illness, JKHCBA said today.
In a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) said the funeral prayers for the deceased were offered at Peer Bagh following which he was laid to rest at Sanat Nagar graveyard.
“JKHCBA Srinagar breaks this sad news with broken heart that senior LAWYER J A Kawoosa passed away tonight after a brief spell of ailment. All the members of the Bar and bench are deeply grieved and shocked,” read the statement.
The Bar Association has decided to suspend the work today as a mark of respect to the deceased. “All the Lawyers of JKHCBA and Honble judges are accordingly informed. Condolence meeting is [being] held in the afternoon today in the conference hall at high Court,” added the spokesman.
Meanwhile, the VC, Registrar and officers of the Kashmir University have condoled the demise of the senior advocate.
“Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir and other senior officers of the University on Monday condoled the sad demise of senior advocate J&K High Court, Javeed Ahmad Kawoosa,” read a statement, issued by the varsity.
“Praying for eternal peace to the departed soul, Prof Talat and Dr Nisar expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, especially with Ms Asmat Kawoosa, Joint Registrar Kashmir University,” it read.
Prof Talat and Dr Nisar said Javed Kawoosa was not only a distinguished lawyer but also a humble human being. They also recalled his long association with the University of Kashmir as its Standing Counsel in the past.
Dr Nisar and several University officers participated in the nimaz-e-jinazah of the deceased and expressed solidarity with Ms Asmat Kawoosa and their entire family.