Senior artist Parvez Masudi passes away

Srinagar June 18: A senior artist, Parvez Masudi passed away on Sunday afternoon, a family member said. He said that Masudi passed away due to a heart attack.
He passed away at his residence in Mehjoor Nagar and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Gogji Bagh. The family member said the congregational prayers (IJTAMAYI DUA) for Parvez Masudi will be held on Tuesday (June 20) at 9.30 am, at their graveyard at Gogji Bagh near Govt. Polytechnic College.
Parvez Masudi has been one of the finest actors Kashmir has ever produced. He has had a career spanning around five decades and he was one of the very few actors who did leading roles in Hindi feature films.
Besides, he also acted on stage, television, and radio. In addition to acting, he produced and directed serials and films for Doordarshan as well.