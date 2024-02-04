Senior banking official awarded

Srinagar , Feb 4: Shabir Ahmad Shah, senior Bank Manager has been awarded with “Certificate of Appreciation” by Block Development Officer Kakapora Pulwama on 75th Republic Day.

Shah was awarded in the office chambers of BDO Kakapora in recognition of his outstanding performance in the delivery of customer service at gross root level.

Shah is an author of the book “Kashmir Dimensions”, columnist, social activist, sports and culture promoter. Shah is looking after Mehboob ul Alam cricket club as Manager and the club is organising sports activities across Jammu & Kashmir.