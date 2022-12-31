Senior BJP leader Khalid Jehangir lauds grief-stricken PM Modi for putting country before self

Srinagar, Dec 31: Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sheikh Khalid Jehangir Saturday said that soon after cremating his mother Heeraben Modi following her death on Friday, grief-stricken Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the interest of the country, returned to his routine work.
In a statement issued here, the senior BJP leader said, “Soon after performing his duties as a son, PM Modi resumed his duty as the ‘Pradhan Sevak’ of the country. He did not make any changes in his schedule and attended programmes and meetings as usual.”
Jehangir, who is also author of ‘The Two Kashmirs’, said that these were the qualities of the real nation builder.“He always puts the country before himself. These are the qualities of a real leader. He is my Prime Minister. He is the PM of everyone who wants to see the nation developed,” he said.Jehangir said that while there was no dearth of politicians putting themselves before the country, PM Modi was a rare leader who had dedicated himself to the country for its betterment.“Hours after cremating his mother, PM Modi had joined the flagging-off ceremony of the Vande Bharat express in West Bengal through video conferencing. He also apologised to the people of Bengal for not being able to attend the programme in person. This is his humility, this is his dedication, and this is the spirit every person in the country should have to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity,” the senior BJP leader said.