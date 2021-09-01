Senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani is no more

Srinagar, September 2: Senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away after a long illness in Srinagar on Wednesday night, reports said.

He was 92.

Reports said that Geelani breathed his last around 10:30 pm at his residence in Hyderpora in uptown Srinagar.

Geelani, who was suffering from multiple ailments, had been keeping unwell for the past many years.

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that Geelani developed serious complications on Wednesday afternoon. “He had chest congestion and breathing problems. He passed away at 10:30 PM,” the report quoted the sources as having said.

Following Geelani's death, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar announced that they have imposed restrictions as a “precautionary measure”. “Restrictions imposed including suspension of internet services in the Valley,” Kumar told ANI news agency.