Senior IAS officer Dr Pawan Kotwal assumes charge of Advisor to LG Ladakh

He took charge in the presence of the outgoing Advisor Ladakh, Umang Narula and other senior officials of the UT Administration at the Civil Secretariat Leh.

Dr. Kotwal previously served as the Principal Secretary for Health & Medical Education, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Revenue, Planning & Monitoring Department in UT Ladakh. During his tenure as the Principal Secretary, Dr. Kotwal played a pivotal role in implementing crucial reforms and initiatives in the health and medical education sector. He spearheaded efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure, enhance medical education facilities, and promote the well-being of the people of Ladakh.