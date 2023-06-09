Senior IAS officer Dr Pawan Kotwal assumes charge of Advisor to LG Ladakh

Srinagar, June 9: Senior IAS officer Dr. Pawan Kotwal officially assumed office as the Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, UT Ladakh.
He took charge in the presence of the outgoing Advisor Ladakh, Umang Narula and other senior officials of the UT Administration at the Civil Secretariat Leh.
Dr. Kotwal previously served as the Principal Secretary for Health & Medical Education, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Revenue, Planning & Monitoring Department in UT Ladakh. During his tenure as the Principal Secretary, Dr. Kotwal played a pivotal role in implementing crucial reforms and initiatives in the health and medical education sector. He spearheaded efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure, enhance medical education facilities, and promote the well-being of the people of Ladakh.
Meanwhile, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh bid adieu to outgoing Advisor Umang Narula and ADGP SS Khandare. A farewell function was hosted by the LAHDC Leh to honor the exemplary service of two senior officers of Ladakh Administration, Umang Narula, outgoing Advisor to LG Ladakh, and S.S. Khandare, outgoing ADGP Ladakh Police. Dr. Pawan Kotwal, the newly appointed Advisor to LG Ladakh was also welcomed during the event.
Hill Council, Leh led by the Chairman(CEC), Tashi Gyalson welcomed all the dignitaries and felicitated them for their outstanding contributions. In his address, CEC Gyalson acknowledged the pivotal roles played by Advisor Narula and ADGP Khandare in laying the foundation for the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh. He commended their invaluable contributions to the smooth administrative functioning and the maintenance of proper law and order in the region.
Expressing their gratitude, Advisor Narula and ADGP Khandare conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to the Hill Council, Leh for their active assistance to the administration since the inception of UT Ladakh. They also extended their appreciation to all the public representatives and officers for their unwavering support throughout their tenure. In his address, newly appointed Advisor Dr. Pawan Kotwal reaffirmed his commitment to serving the administration with utmost dedication. Dr. Kotwal expressed his eagerness to work closely with the Hill Council, Leh and all stakeholders to build a prosperous and inclusive Ladakh that caters to the aspirations of its residents.