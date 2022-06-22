Senior IAS officer in JK says 'cyber criminal' using his details to defraud colleagues, friends

The officer took to Twitter to inform about the matter and requested the Jammu and Kashmir Police to take strict action against the culprit.

He said a cyber criminal was using mobile number 8105819214 and his picture to send messages to his colleagues and friends seeking financial help.

Choudhary, a 2009-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is tribal affairs department secretary and chief executive officer of the Mission Youth Jammu and Kashmir. He won the prime minister's award for excellence in public administration in 2015.