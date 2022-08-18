Senior journalist expresses gratitude to well-wishers after daughter’s recovery

Srinagar: Seventy five days after her Acute Liver Failure (ALF) in Srinagar, followed by the liver transplant in New Delhi, Nighat Nasreen, daughter of senior journalist, Ahmad Ali Fayaz, has been discharged today from the Institute of Liver and Biliary Science, New Delhi.

“By the grace of Almighty, she has recovered and is now living virtually her second life. She will have to be in New Delhi for regular medical checkups for some time. All the gratitude is for the Almighty who gave her another life. However, we also feel indebted and are sincerely thankful to the family of the anonymous deceased donor, to scores of plasma and blood donors, innumerable friends and well-wishers who prayed for Nighat's recovery, organised congregational prayers and sacrifices at many places in Kashmir, across India and overseas for the success of her treatment and transplant procedure,” he said.