Senior journalist expresses gratitude to well-wishers after daughter’s recovery

Srinagar: Seventy five days after her Acute Liver Failure (ALF) in Srinagar, followed by the liver transplant in New Delhi, Nighat Nasreen, daughter of senior journalist, Ahmad Ali Fayaz, has been discharged today from the Institute of Liver and Biliary Science, New Delhi.
“By the grace of Almighty, she has recovered and is now living virtually her second life. She will have to be in New Delhi for regular medical checkups for some time. All the gratitude is for the Almighty who gave her another life. However, we also feel indebted and are sincerely thankful to the family of the anonymous deceased donor, to scores of plasma and blood donors, innumerable friends and well-wishers who prayed for Nighat's recovery, organised congregational prayers and sacrifices at many places in Kashmir, across India and overseas for the success of her treatment and transplant procedure,” he said.
“We are hugely indebted to the two Kashmiri friends who kept their houses in New Delhi at our disposal free of cost for a long time. We owe a deep sense of gratitude to the friends and well-wishers who stood by us all through our harrowing and traumatizing experiences, enquired about the patient's condition by telephone or social media, visited us at ILBS or provided us guidance or any other support during this period,” he added.