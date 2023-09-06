Senior official visits remote Keran area

Kupwara, Sep 6: J & K Board for Development of Pahadi Speaking People (PSP), Sapna Kotwal today paid a visit to the remote Keran area of Kupwara district on Wednesday.
The main aim of her visit to Keran area which is located close to LOC is to have an interaction with Pahadi Speaking people to enroll their children especially girls in Pahadi hostels where free boarding, and education facilities are provided to the students by the government.
While interacting with people at Keran, Kotwal stressed for empowerment of women and girl education.
Kotwal said on the occasion that girls who receive education are more likely to lead healthy, productive lives. They earn higher incomes, participate in the decisions that most affect them, and build better futures for themselves and their families. Girls' education strengthens economies and reduces inequality.
The Secretary disseminated awareness about different scholarship and Women empowerment schemes of the government.
She listened to the grievances of people and assured them that their genuine demands will be redressed at a proper time.
Secretary appreciated the District administration Kupwara for promoting border tourism in the area which is generating livelihood for locals.